Metro Detroit weather: Start of a semi-stormy stretch

Clouds keep pouring into Metro Detroit on this Thursday morning but the rain is drying up as it approaches from the south. We will see a few isolated rain and thundershowers through the morning commute, so you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy both today and tomorrow. So far this morning, dry air is winning and today is not an all day soaker or washout. Temps are in the upper 50s to low and mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies and make sure you keep the Local4Casters app with you to track a shower or two that may get in your way later this morning.

Sunrise is at 7:45 a.m.

Again, Thursday won’t be a washout, but we will see a couple of rounds of rain and thundershowers after the morning commute and later in the afternoon. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with some breaks allowing milky sunshine and highs from the mid 70s to near 80 degrees with scattered afternoon showers and storms. The winds will be light S 5-10mph becoming a little gusty around any showers and storms that form.

Sunset is at 6:53 p.m.

Friday will also not be a complete washout either, but the afternoon and evening will be very dicey for all of Metro Detroit. The good news…our severe threat seems to be fading. The Storm Prediction Center had placed most of Metro Detroit in a Marginal Risk for severe weather Friday afternoon but that entire risk area has shifted south into Ohio. The main threats here tomorrow afternoon and evening will be soaking downpours with dangerous lightning, and gusty, possibly damaging winds. We will keep you up to speed online and on Local 4 News as we get closer because it’s the beginning of the weekend, and high school football games could be impacted.

The showers from Friday will linger into the first half of Saturday as cooler air begins to pour into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario and temps stay mainly in the 50s all day with improving conditions in the afternoon.

Sunday will be bright and chilly. Morning lows in the 40s and highs barely into the low 60s and then we’re in the sun and 60s for the first half of next week.

