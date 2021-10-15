Metro Detroit weather: Touch and go showers, storms

Happy Friday! Happy Weekend! A few bouts of rain and thunder overnight, and a few remaining showers out there first thing this Friday morning around Metro Detroit making for some slippery streets. Some of the overnight downpours left standing water in spots so be extra careful as you head out and about into temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s once again with patchy fog and light to moderate showers. Yes, we keep the umbrellas handy with more impressive showers on the way later today.

Sunrise is at 7:46 a.m.

Some early afternoon showers and storms are likely around most of Metro Detroit but the intense or severe stuff should stay just to our south into Ohio. Still, we can’t be surprised if a storm or two produces gusty winds around here in the afternoon to early evening. Temps will stay in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees today, and then scattered showers this evening with a few rumbles of thunder so we need to be cautious heading into Friday night high school football games. It will be one of those days where we watch radar up until kickoff because it’s going to be a close call. Lightning is the deal killer and we will see less lightning as the sun sets just before 7 p.m.

Sunset is at 6:51 p.m.

The weekend gets off to a poor start with stubborn showers sticking around Saturday morning as cooler and cooler air keeps coming. Most computer model data shows showers exiting by 9-10 a.m. Saturday, but we need to be prepared for a few showers hanging on through the lunch hour and/or the early afternoon… especially on the east side and into Southern Ontario. Skies go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy in the afternoon and a cool breeze WNW 10-20 mph keeping our temps in the 50s all day.

Sunday will be bright and nice after a chilly morning with lows in the 40s and still a decent breeze. Sunday sunshine will help highs hit the low 60s but that breeze NW 7-17mph will keep it feeling cooler. Anyone tailgating for the Lions game Sunday? You may want that thicker coat or a couple of layers during the chilly morning hours.

The end of the weekend sun will last for a few days including the first few days of next week with sun and mid to upper 60s through Wednesday and a rain threat arrives Thursday.

