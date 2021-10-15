NWS confirms EF-0 tornado touched down in St. Clair County

The National Weather Service said Friday that an EF-0 tornado touched down in St. Clair County on Thursday afternoon.

NWS reports the EF-0, the weakest on the EF scale for tornadoes, touched down around 6:12 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 14) and was on the ground for about two minutes.

The tornado carved a path 20 yards and half a mile long, NWS said.

Damage was reported near the intersection of Norman road and Gibbons road in Grant Township. Damage to roofing and siding of one home was reported, as well as the roof of a vinyl carport was wrapped around a nearby tree.

No injuries were reported. No tornado warning or severe weather alert was issued by NWS.

Earlier this month: Officials confirm EF-0 tornado briefly touched down Sunday in Oakland County