Metro Detroit weather: Warming up Wednesday before overnight rain

DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning!

Get ready to warm up again through the day -- and take advantage, because it won’t last long.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy through Wednesday morning and afternoon, with a few more clouds later on, as a rain maker from the West works its way to Pure Michigan.

We will stay dry during the day today as highs take aim at 72 degrees -- similar to Tuesday, with just a bit more cloud cover. Warming winds will be on the lighter side, moving SW at 5-12 mph, helping us heat up to 10-15 degrees above our average temp this time of year.

There is a chance for a few evening showers after the sun goes down, but there’s a much better chance of rain overnight Wednesday and into the early Thursday morning hours.

Today’s sunset is at 6:43 p.m.

Rain overnight Wednesday

Scattered rain and isolated thunder will move through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario after 3 a.m. Thursday, and will last through part of the morning drive. You’ll want to plan on a little extra time for tomorrow morning’s drive.

It won’t be an all day washout on Thursday, but a cool front will bring another chance for a few spotty showers Thursday afternoon. Highs will hang in the low-to-mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will pick up, moving SW at 10-20 mph, gusting at 20-30 mph. So, when it’s not wet (mainly in the morning), it will be cooling, breezy and beginning to feel raw.

The cooler air will arrive Friday with morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, and then highs only in the mid 50s under partly sunny skies, at best. You’ll want to bundle up if you’re heading out Friday evening, perhaps to a high school football game? We will be dry, but a bit chilly.

Cool, dry weekend

Saturday will be nearly identical to Friday, with a chilly start and highs hanging in the 50s under partly sunny skies.

Computer models have taken rain completely out of Saturday, after predicting some light rain in our South Zone earlier this week. No more!

Enjoy a dry weekend that will be a little nicer on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and highs closer to 60 degrees.

Rain will return early Monday morning, which is a heck of a way to start next week.

Stay tuned!

