Metro Detroit weather: Chill coming after scattered morning showers

DETROIT – Good Thursday afternoon!

A cold front will be moving northwest to southeast across Pure Michigan Thursday afternoon, bringing additional shower chances, especially for our West and North Zones (west of I-275 and north of I-69). Some spotty, light showers are also possible closer to Downtown Detroit into the later afternoon.

Temps will hit the mid 60s by midday, and will be dropping later this afternoon. We’ll have gusty winds all day, moving WSW at 7-17 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph.

Generally, conditions will be drying out into the evening as cold air moves in behind the front.

Today’s sunset is at 6:42 p.m.

We will be back in cool air Friday, with most waking up in the lower 40s, and some suburbs waking up in the upper 30s. Friday will be a dry day with only partly sunny skies and temps mainly in the mid 50s.

Cool weekend with some rain chances

Saturday will be a very similar weather day as Friday, but a weak disturbance will bring a shower chance midday, especially over the big lakes on the east side and up in the Thumb. Don’t cancel any plans, though, because the weekend will be mostly dry and cooler for most of us around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

Sunday will be a little bit brighter, but we do have another rain chance. Highs will likely halt in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Right now, it looks like rain may hit late Sunday afternoon or evening. Clouds will fill in all day Sunday, and rain chances should last from late in the day into Monday.

Expect showers Monday morning. We’ll keep you posted with any changes, so stay tuned.

