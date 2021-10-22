Metro Detroit weather: Dry Friday, but weekend rain chances

DETROIT – Happy Friday!

The Thursday cold front has ushered in a new air mass -- and you’d better get used to it. But before some of you complain, remember that we’ve been so far above average the first three weeks of this month that this return to “normal” will actually feel pretty chilly by comparison.

Today’s sunrise was at 7:55 a.m.

The front has taken the rain with it and, other than a slight chance for a shower in the northern Thumb, we’ll have a dry Friday ahead.

Skies will become partly cloudy this morning, then trend toward mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 50s, and will feel much cooler than yesterday’s mid 60s.

Wind today will blow from the Northwest at 5-10 mph.

Today’s sunset is at 6:40 p.m.

Friday evening will be mostly cloudy with a few small, light showers possible overnight. Lows will be in the low 40s in our urban heat island, and in the upper 30s in our rural, typically colder spots. Fortunately, the wind will transition to calm air.

Mostly dry Saturday, but then more rain

Saturday will be mostly cloudy to start, then will become partly cloudy. There is a scattered, light shower possible in the Eastern Thumb area, but the rest of us should remain dry. Saturday highs will be in the mid 50s.

Saturday night will become mostly clear. If we stay clear long enough (some clouds may approach late at night), and the winds die off, then some of our coldest rural spots could drop into the mid 30s, which would bring frost into play in lower elevation areas. We’ll keep you posted, but the urban part of our area should remain in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

We should have at least partial sunshine first thing Sunday morning, but rain then will approach during the afternoon.

It appears right now that areas south of 8 Mile Road will have the best chance of seeing a steady rain develop, with diminishing chances (or at least a significantly delayed start to the rain) as you head farther north. Sunday highs will be in the mid 50s.

The rain will continue Sunday night through Monday, and some of us, particularly across the southern half of the area, could see two inches of total rain. Obviously, we’re still three to four days away from this, so that could change, but I have moderate confidence right now that at least some of us may have to deal with another heavy rain event.

Stay tuned.

A tip for heavy rains: Use the dry weather on Friday and Saturday to clear the storm drains on your street. I’ve seen a lot of drains this week clogged with leaves. Water cannot flow into those clogged drains, so it then backs up on our neighborhood streets. Let’s all do our part to help mitigate the flood threat!

