Metro Detroit weather: Rain here to stay through Monday

By Monday night, 1 to over 2 inches of rain could fall.

DETROIT – A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect for Sanilac and St. Clair counties from Monday morning to Tuesday morning.

Rain arrived on Sunday afternoon and is here to stay this evening, tonight and tomorrow. Rain will be steady over a prolonged period of time from tonight through most of tomorrow. It will be heavy at times, but only for brief periods. If you or your family experienced flooding during past big rain events, be prepared for a similar situation.

Sunday evening will be wetter and chillier. Temperatures fall to near 50 degrees and the upper 40s.

Persistent, widespread rain falls Sunday night. Rain will be heavier at times, especially after midnight and toward Monday morning. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

Up to an inch of rain will fall as students arrive at school Monday morning. More widespread steady showers for the most of Monday. Afternoon temperatures will be near 55 degrees.

By Monday night 1 to over 2 inches of rain will have fallen.

Prepare now by moving items from basement floors to higher shelves or higher floors. Secure any valuables or appliances, as well. If you have time to walk around your block, remove any debris or leaves from gutters and storm drains to allow proper drainage. Also, check on any neighbors who may need help preparing, especially if they are victims of past flooding.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunnier. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle 50s.

Daytime temperatures will be in the low 50s on Tuesday and in the upper 50s to 60 degrees on Wednesday. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny each day.

More rain showers are possible Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low to middle 50s.

