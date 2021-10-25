Metro Detroit weather: Rain, temps and leaves all fall

Light to moderate rain showers will continue to move into and through Metro Detroit as we get going on this Monday morning. In fact, there’s a swath of moisture with a rumble of thunder or two set to still slide in here so get ready for the rain activity to start picking up. Temperatures are only in the low to mid 40s as you head out and about hopefully with the umbrella, jacket, and boots. Yep, it’s one of those kinds of mornings around here. And, plan a little extra time as the drive will be slowed by these persistent rain showers and standing water in spots will bring some hydroplaning concerns. Be careful! There’s a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for the shorelines of Lake Huron today. Watch out for rising water there.

Sunrise is at 7:58 a.m.

Rain showers will keep coming at us today from the west/southwest with a few breaks here and there, but it will continue to rain later this afternoon. We could see some areas getting closer to an inch of fresh rain so checks those basements before you go to bed tonight. Temperatures will struggle today hitting highs in the lower 50s with rain showers most of the day and, a steady breeze NNE 7-17 gusting 20-25mph keeping things feeling even cooler. Some showers will linger into this evening, but there will be fewer drops to go around the later and later we get in the day, or night. Streets will still be damp tonight and into early Tuesday before we truly hit a dry stretch of a couple of days.

Ad

Sunset is 6:36 p.m.

We are in for a decent Tuesday for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario as things begin to dry out. We will wake up with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 30s to low 40s for lows and the cloud cover will help determine that. Skies stay only partly sunny with highs tomorrow in the lower 50s or slightly warmer with a little bit of sunshine. Winds are lighter but still pesky NNW 5-15mph. Wednesday will be nice too with a very similar pattern as Tuesday except, a touch warmer with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Our next shot at rain is on Thursday but it looks like we wait until late in the day. And that means, even more wet weather will be waiting for us on Friday. So, super soakers to begin and end this work and school week. Thursday skies will increase with clouds and highs may hit the lower 60s before rain chances move in late in the afternoon or evening. Again, rain is likely for most of your Friday ahead as temps take a dip back into the 50s.

Ad

The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android