Metro Detroit weather: Drying out after record rainfall

Detroit officially received 2.12″ of rain Sunday night through Monday, and there were a few cities like Troy and St. Clair Shores that got 2.5″ to 3″ all together. We cannot rule out an isolated shower early this morning as our storm maker from Monday is trying to move out over the Atlantic Ocean. That system is still throwing clouds and limited moisture back into Metro Detroit. Most of us will get spotty drizzle, not much rain, and temps are on the cool side as you head out and about. Morning lows in the lower to mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies which feels like the mid 30s to exposed skin with a pesky breeze N 10-15 gusting to 20mph. I’m not telling you how to dress, but anyone outside for a while this morning may want the gloves and thicker coat.

Sunrise is at 7:59 a.m.

Our temperatures will struggle to warm up again, and it may look like it wants to rain all day due to overcast skies and a biting breeze NW 7-15 gusting 20-25mph. The rain will be elsewhere today and we may even get into a little bit of afternoon sunshine with highs only hitting the lower 50s about a half dozen degrees below our average unfortunately. Hey, it’s a dry day and should stay that way all the way through tomorrow, with a good chance that most of Thursday is dry too. We have a good shot for many of our suburbs around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario to dip down into the 30s as we head into Wednesday morning.

Sunset is at 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday afternoon will again only be partly sunny and cool, just not as cool as the start of the week and we get a little more sunshine in the late morning and early afternoon but it won’t last. So, we head back into the mid and upper 50s with a lighter breeze NNE 5-10mph. As we get over the hump, slightly warmer temps are on the horizon but very temporary.

Thursday starts in the mid 40s and we end up around 60F or slightly warmer with winds ESE 5-15mph. Skies won’t be bright all day, but a little bit of sunshine here and there before clouds thicken late ahead of our next rain chance.

Computer weather models are becoming more consistent about Thursday and Friday rain chances holding off until after dark Thursday becoming more of a Friday issue. So get set to get wet Friday with temps down in the 50s.

The good news, the big rivalry game Michigan at Michigan State football Saturday afternoon should be on the dry side in East Lansing. A few morning showers are possible tailgaters, but good to go for the game, and good to go for Trick or Treating Sunday.

Halloween highs should be in the mid to maybe upper 50s with sun and clouds before the sun sets around 6:27 p.m. Sunday which means you ghosts and goblins will feel temps closer to 50 degrees early Sunday evening.

