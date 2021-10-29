Metro Detroit weather: Freaky Friday rain heading into a big weekend

It’s starting to get real wet around Metro Detroit this Friday morning with more and more showers moving in from the south. Temps are in the low and mid 50s, and the onset of rain will take temps down a couple of degrees and more importantly, it will make for a messy and slow drive early this morning. There’s a good possibility of hydroplaning on our roads as I already noticed accidents on our area roads early this morning. Be careful!

Sunrise is at 8:03 a.m.

Halloween Parades at our schools will have to be done inside and hopefully they planned for this knowing for days that this wet weather was coming. After a Friday morning soaker, rain showers will become more on and off through the afternoon and evening and that rain will be moving up from the south which means our South Zone and Southern Ontario will likely see the highest rain totals. There’s a good chance for many spots to see 1-2″ of rain all day after we saw 1-3″ of rain on Monday. So, make sure you keep an eye on your basements and your neighborhood storm drains. Temps won’t move much staying in the mid to maybe upper 50s all day with a cool breeze East 5-15 gusting 20-30 mph at times. Cool, wet, and breezy is a nasty end to the work and school week and you may consider layering up if you have to be outside today.

Monroe and Wayne Counties are under Lakeshore Flood Warnings from noon today until 5 a.m. Saturday. The combination of relentless rain and persistent winds from the east 10-20mph gusting 20-35mph will keep waves pounding the shorelines of Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair. Avoid low lying areas and prepare to see them flood.

Sunset is at 6:30 p.m.

It’s a big weekend ahead for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario with Michigan at Michigan State for a Saturday Football Rivalry game. Then, it’s Halloween Sunday.

Friday rain showers will linger through the night and overnight into Saturday morning. So, morning showers are likely Saturday for areas especially east of I-275 with waning showers to the west. So, East Lansing may get a few sprinkles for tailgaters, and then cool but dry for the game with temps in the low to mid 50s and a stiff north breeze…bundle up.

We will finally get a bit more sunshine Sunday, Halloween and temps will take aim at 60 degrees. We rarely get great days like this on Halloween around Metro Detroit but we have a good one for you under partly cloudy skies and temps in the low to mid 50s for Trick or Treaters by the evening. But, no rain, snow, or biting winds… enjoy it and be safe!

