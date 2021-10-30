Metro Detroit weather: Wet, chilly Saturday morning, then drier

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

It remains sloppy this morning with damp, chilly conditions. It will become drier for college football fans by midday and this afternoon. It will still remain chilly, and there’s a chance of a spotty sprinkle or light shower.

Halloween will be milder during the day. There’s chance of very widely scattered sprinkles Sunday afternoon and evening, but most trick-or-treaters will stay dry. Then, temperatures will fall by the time many Detroiters go to the polls early next week.

A river flood warning is in effect along the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County.

Saturday’s sunrise is at 8:04 a.m.

The soaking rain Southeast Michigan has received since yesterday is slowly letting up Saturday morning. It will be chilly with temperatures starting in the middle and upper 40s. Tailgaters and other drivers should use caution while traveling on wet surfaces.

Michigan plays Michigan State at Spartan Stadium with a noon kickoff. By that time, it will be cloudy and rain will become a lot more scattered. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly. High temperatures will be in the low 50s for hayrides and last-minute pumpkin picking. There is a chance of an isolated sprinkle or rain shower.

Saturday’s sunset is at 6:29 p.m.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will stick to around 50 degrees. Saturday night will be colder. Skies will go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy as the mercury dips to the low 40s.

Halloween forecast

Happy Halloween, Sunday!

It will be milder during the day for trunk-or-treat festivities. It will be partly-to-mostly sunny with daytime temperatures near 60 degrees.

Sunday evening will be chillier for trick-or-treaters. Temperatures will fall to the low 50s and upper 40s by sunset and afterward.

Remember to slow down and remain extra vigilant as children walk through neighborhoods this Sunday.

Next week preview

Monday will be partly sunny and cooler. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Mother Nature will help those going to the polls on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. But bundle up: Highs will be in the upper 40s after morning lows in the 30s.

