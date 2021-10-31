Metro Detroit weather: Halloween sunshine with evening chill

DETROIT – Happy Halloween and welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Rain is finally gone, for now, as we start the holiday with sunshine. I say “for now” because clouds will return for the afternoon with widely scattered showers possible.

It will be chilly Sunday morning and milder in the afternoon. We will end up with cold or chilly conditions for trick-or-treaters. Today will be the mildest day of the week. Chillier, even colder weather will settle in starting tomorrow, when we go to the polls on Tuesday and afterward.

Today’s sunrise at 8:05 a.m.

Sunday morning will have a fair amount of sunshine with chilly conditions. Temperatures are starting in the low and middle 40s. A few more clouds will be rolling in by lunchtime.

Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Tumbling clouds will lead to a few lake-enhanced light rain showers and sprinkles that will be widely scattered. It will not be a washout for trick-or-treaters. Dressing them with a layer or two under the costumes would be a good idea.

Sunday afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s, and late afternoon and evening temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Today’s sunset is at 6:28 p.m.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will be near 50°F or lower.

Any scattered raindrops will fade away and leave Sunday night. It will become much chillier with overnight lows in the upper 30s and in the 40s. Remember to bring your pets indoors before going to bed.

Next week preview

Monday will be mostly sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Mother Nature will give us dry weather on Election Day next Tuesday. It will be cold when the polls open in the morning. Temperatures will start in the mid 30s. Daytime temperatures will only be in the middle and upper 40s. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy.

The nighttime and early morning will become even colder the rest of the week. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly sunny Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle 40s. Late night and early morning lows will be near or below freezing. Remember to bring in potted plants each night and cover sensitive ones if they remain outdoors.

