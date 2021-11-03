Metro Detroit weather: Morning temps in the 20s and 30s

Being stuck in our country’s cool pool of air means our overnight temps keep tumbling and we need to start paying attention to this. We have morning temps in the 20s to low 30s with a light breeze around Metro Detroit and yet some wind chills are flirting with the teens. Make sure you’re layered and bundled up, and bust out the hat and gloves if you’re going to be outside for a spell today. Conditions are dry, skies are clear, and our temps will keep tumbling slowly before the sun rises.

Sunrise is at 8:09 a.m.

Most of Metro Detroit will see beautiful sunshine Wednesday during the morning hours, and then some clouds filling in through the afternoon which will filter out some sunshine hurting our chances to warm up. Highs today will stay locked in the mid 40s with a lighter wind today WNW 5-10mph. So any lake enhanced showers should be confined to Western and Northern Lower Michigan today with only an isolated shower possible late this afternoon and/or evening. That shower could come as some light rain, snow, or sleet. The best bet for a light wintry mix late today will be north of M 59, and West of I-275.

Sunset is at 6:24 p.m.

A weak disturbance will cross Lake Huron tonight or overnight and it may cause a few snow showers to form overnight in our North Zone and into Southern Ontario. Temps will dive into the upper 20s to low 30s so we could see a light coating of snow in a few isolated spots, but don’t count on much moisture making it closer to downtown Detroit. So a chilly start to Thursday and the struggle to warm up will last this one last day. Highs tomorrow will be a degree or three warmer in the mid to upper 40s under partly cloudy to partly sunny skies and lighter winds W 5-10mph.

Finally Friday brings a gradual warm up under mostly sunny skies. Yes, it will be chilly 20s to low 30s early, and then highs eclipsing 50 degrees as the winds take a warming turn SSW 5-10mph. And we keep building into the weekend with Saturday highs in the low to mid 50s which will be decided by cloud cover forming in the slight warmth of the afternoon. The European computer model brings a weak disturbance over mainly our North Zone late Saturday and early Sunday which may mean a wintry mix while most of us are sleeping. So Sunday will clear out and most of Metro Detroit will rebound with highs around 60F. We’ve got another shot at the 60s Monday and Tuesday of next week.

