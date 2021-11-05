Metro Detroit weather: Frosty Friday start with warmer weekend on tap

We had our first subfreezing temps of the season in Detroit earlier this week, and this Friday morning we awake to temps sub 30s for the first time as well. Early risers will see or feel temps in the upper 20s around Metro Detroit on this Finally Friday morning and luckily there is very little wind. The clear skies, cooler temps, and lack of wind may help create some patchy areas of fog but it won’t likely be an issue for most of us heading out and about. Just make sure you’re bundled up for this chill with the winter arsenal for anyone spending time out of doors.

Sunrise is at 8:12 a.m.

So it’s a cold start, but those clear skies leading to cold temps early will stay mostly clear or mostly sunny for your Friday and temps will respond. Highs today around Metro Detroit will be in the area of 50 degrees with light winds SSW 5-10mph and a few spots will head into the lower 50s which is five degrees or so warmer than what we saw yesterday. Skies stay mostly sunny and then mostly clear tonight which means temps will cool off quickly if you are heading to a High School football game or out and about Friday night… the thicker coats are not a bad idea.

Sunset is at 6:22 p.m.

We will see mostly clear skies overnight and another crisp morning with Saturday temps starting in the upper 20s to low 30s. You can expect a nice balance of sun and clouds and highs in the low and mid 50s on a beautiful Saturday around all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. If you’re heading to the U of M game in Ann Arbor Saturday night, plan for temps to fall back down through the 40s but dry and fairly pleasant for an early November game. Also, don’t forget Daylight Saving Time. It’s time to fall back with the clocks one hour Saturday into Sunday.

Sunday brings more sunshine and clouds with no rain or snow, and highs closer to 60 degrees.

In fact, we will be in the neighborhood of 60 degrees Monday, Tuesday, and perhaps again on Thursday of next week which is Veteran’s Day.

There is a cool front moving in late Tuesday bringing a shower chance into the late afternoon or evening, but it’s a weak front and won’t bring much moisture or bitter cold air.

There is a decent rain chance late, late Wednesday into early Thursday of next week too.

