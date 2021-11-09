Metro Detroit weather: Scattered rain ahead of weekend snow chances

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday, Motown.

Clouds are becoming lower and thicker, but the mercury is still climbing at least slightly above average levels. Scattered sprinkles and light rain have developed during the afternoon and evening.

Rain stops Tuesday night, and as clouds break apart, it becomes chillier.

Tuesday had gray skies, but temperatures did achieve above-average status. Many felt comfortable with a long sleeve shirt or a light jacket with highs in the mid- and upper 50s.

Sunset is at 5:17 p.m.

Tuesday evening will be cloudy, wet and cooler. Sprinkles and scattered light rain will expand, especially before and during dinner time. It becomes chillier with temps falling from the 50s to the 40s. Rain goes away by the time you join us for Local 4 News at 11.

Tuesday night becomes partly cloudy and chillier. The Metro Zone (Detroit and nearby cities) will have overnight lows in the mid-30s. The thermometer will have readings at freezing and in the low 30s by dawn. Fog has a chance of forming by morning, too.

Sunrise is at 7:18 a.m.

This week

Wednesday will be partly sunny and seasonably cool. Highs will be in the low 50s to near 55 degrees.

Clouds return as we salute our service members for Veterans’ Day on Thursday. It will be dry for ceremonies and commemorations during the day. By the middle and later half of the afternoon, it will be cloudy, with rain showers arriving and breezier conditions. The wind blows in warmer air. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Friday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered, chilly rain. Highs just over 50 degrees.

Weekend forecast

The effects of the Veterans’ Day system linger into Saturday and Sunday. Each day will have highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Scattered rain and snow showers are likely each day.

