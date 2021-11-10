Metro Detroit weather: Cool morning with Dense Fog Advisory

All of Metro Detroit is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. for the concern of limited visibility on some of our roadways, and rapidly changing visibility at times. The National Weather Service’s Advisory means visibility will be a quarter mile or less at times as your driving making for some hazardous conditions. Just a reminder to drive with your low beams, take your time, and keep plenty of distance from the car in front of you. It’s not foggy everywhere but it’s cooler here early with temps in the upper 20s to low and mid 30s. Thankfully, there’s not much of a breeze but bundle up.

Sunrise is at 7:18 a.m.

After the fog lifts, we will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with increasing high clouds into the afternoon hours across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario with no rain in the forecast today. High temperatures will hit the mid 50s which is just a touch above average as we enter the middle of November. More clouds roll in tonight and overnight which means we’ll get that blanket of insolation and more mild temps into Thursday morning.

Sunset is at 5:16 p.m.

We start Veteran’s Day, Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies and morning lows in the low to mid 40s and dry conditions through the early afternoon. The winds will be picking up SSE 10-20 gusting to 30-35mph and that will help us warm into the low 60s. This may be last of the 60s because the rain maker moving through late Thursday afternoon will draw cooler air in behind it. Plan on a wet Thursday night leaking into early Friday.

Friday will be moving day with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s and falling with a brief afternoon shower or two and gusty winds SW 10-25mph.

Our upcoming weekend will be on the cool side with pesky breezes keeping it feeling even cooler. Morning lows in the upper 20s to low 30s both weekend mornings here in Metro Detroit and highs won’t likely get any higher than the low and mid 40s. We will see scattered lake effect rain and snow showers trying to reach us from Lake Michigan so it’s hit or miss with a wintry mix on Saturday. Model data hints at more rain than snow. But Sunday will bring another disturbance in the form of scattered snow showers. Don’t worry about any accumulation but it will make things a bit slick if you plan on driving here or there Sunday.

