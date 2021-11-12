Metro Detroit weather: Temps tumbling into the weekend

Our Veteran’s Day was a tale of two different days and the forecast held up perfectly as we enjoyed mid 60s and nearly a record high, until an afternoon and evening cold front brought rain and the end to the mild air. So here we are on moving day meaning, it’s going to noticeably cooler today and even more so this weekend. Our skies cleared out overnight and that allowed temps to dip down into the mid 30s to near 40F with a steady breeze keeping wind chills in the lower 30s as you head out and about.

Sunrise is at 7:20 a.m.

Enjoy the sunshine during your Friday morning as more clouds are on the way to Metro Detroit with winds whipping around pretty good once again. The lake effect machine will be in effect the next couple of days. Sunshine to partly sunny skies this afternoon and highs around 50 degrees with gusty winds SSW 10-25mph making it feel much cooler so we’re back to the thicker coats today. That wind from the southwest means we won’t be bitter cold yet, and it will steer lake effect moisture from Lake Michigan mainly west and north of most of Metro Detroit most of the day. We will see a few light and scattered rain showers in the mid to late afternoon especially in Jackson, Washtenaw, and Livingston Counties. We may see a few snowflakes mixing in later tonight as temps tumble. Layer up if you’re planning on going to a High School Playoff Football Game.

Sunset is at 5:14 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday will be very chilly with morning lows near freezing both days and more clouds causing highs to struggle. But that wind will keep cranking adding some spotty wintry mix Saturday on and off. The ground remains warm enough to keep us from fearing any ice on the roads. But expect showers coming and going in the form of rain, sleet, and snow here and there with highs tomorrow in the lower 40s and winds WSW 10-20mph keeping wind chills easily in the 30s.

Sunday could be our first widespread light accumulating snow of the season! What? Computer model data is still unsure if this will stay all snow Sunday with temps in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. It won’t be as gusty, but still a steady breeze SW 13 gusting to 20mph. Expect snow showers through the mid or late morning and as we hit the afternoon… anything goes right now. If it stays all snow, we could see an inch of snow in grassy areas and it will be a tough travel day if you have any plans to do that. Be careful!

A few snow showers linger into early Monday but the first few days of next week look pretty dry with temps slowly building. We’re back in the mid 50s Wednesday but a cold front will bring showers late on Hump Day and a cooling into next weekend again.

