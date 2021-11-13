Metro Detroit weather: Slick Saturday with chilly rain, snow

DETROIT – Good Saturday morning, Motown.

We get a better taste of wintry weather this weekend, especially toward the end of it. Today will have scattered snow flakes when we wake up and scattered raindrops in the afternoon. It will become colder tonight with clouds.

Rain and snow showers are possible before lunch tomorrow. Then, snow is more likely afterward with many neighborhoods receiving their first inch, at least on grassy areas.

Today’s sunrise was at 7:20 a.m.

Saturday morning is cold and cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Temperatures are starting in the low 30s.

It will not be impossible to get around, just slow down while driving and use extreme caution on slippery surfaces, especially ramps, bridges and overpasses.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy to overcast and chilly. Temps will be in the low 40s to near 45 degrees. It will remain slick out there with chilly rain showers.

Grab a poncho and wear a coat and knit hat with gloves before going to the Michigan State football game against the University of Maryland in East Lansing. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. and remember: it gets dark much earlier now, so temps will fall to the 30s before the end of the game.

Today’s sunset is at 5:14 p.m.

Saturday evening will be colder outside Little Caesars Arena where the Detroit Red Wings play Montreal at 7 p.m. It will be cloudy with scattered snow and rain showers. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30s.

A separate storm system will move through Saturday night. Overnight lows will be in the 20s to near 30 degrees. A new round of snow will arrive by dawn.

Snowy Sunday

Snow showers fall Sunday with cold, winter-like conditions. Highs will be nearly 15 degrees below average.

Afternoon highs will barely make it to 35 degrees. There’s a good chance of snow accumulating, especially on grassy areas. Northern neighborhoods could experience slushy conditions before the day is done.

Many people will see their first snow accumulation of the season, with 2 inches common throughout Southeast Michigan, especially north of I-94 (from Detroit to Ann Arbor, northward). For those closer to the Michigan-Ohio border, 1 inch or more of snow is possible.

Sunshine to kick off next week

Monday will become sunnier, but it will remain much colder than average. Highs will be near or just above 40 degrees.

More sunshine will return again Tuesday. It will not be as cold with highs near 50 degrees.

Any weekend snow will melt completely by the end of Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle and upper 50s with a chance of rain showers and mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will reach the low 40s.

