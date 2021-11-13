Metro Detroit weather: Some rain, snow Saturday evening; snowier Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

We have widely scattered raindrops and snowflakes falling Saturday evening into the night as it gets colder.

Snowy Sunday

Steadier snow will fall much of Sunday and lead to our first measurable snowfall of the season for many. Any snow that accumulates will melt next week, with higher temperatures.

A separate storm system arrives Saturday night. Overnight lows will be near 30 degrees. A new round of snow arrives by dawn.

Snow showers fall Sunday with cold, winter-like conditions. Highs will be nearly 10 degrees below average.

Afternoon readings will be in the upper 30s. There’s a good chance of snow accumulating, especially on grassy or elevated areas. Northern and western neighborhoods could experience slushy conditions before the day is done.

Many families will see their first snow accumulation of the season. Two inches will be common throughout Southeast Michigan, especially north of 8 Mile Road and west of I-275. One inch or more is possible closer to Detroit, south of 8 Mile Road, east of I-275 and close to the Michigan-Ohio line.

Next week

Monday becomes sunnier, but it remains much colder than average. Highs will be in the low 50s.

More sunshine, with some clouds, returns on Tuesday. It will not be as cold, with highs in the low 50s.

Any weekend snow melts completely by the end of Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid- and upper 50s, with a chance of rain showers and mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs near 45 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the low 40s.

