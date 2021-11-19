Metro Detroit weather: Chilly, brisk Thursday with afternoon and evening lake effect snow

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday, Motown.

After Wednesday’s cold front and rain, it feels like early winter again. All of southeast Michigan is chillier more brisk on Thursday.

Lake effect snow showers are possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Thursday night becomes colder with a partial lunar eclipse overhead. Friday will have clouds and sunshine, and it remains chilly. This weekend will have clouds, sun and a better chance of showers both liquid and frozen by the end of it into early next week.

Thursday started whistling sunshine. Now we have more clouds with chilly and breezy conditions. Temperature is hover in the upper 30s low 40s with wind chill’s in the 20s and low 30s. Remember to bundle up the kids for afterschool activities. There is a chance of a few lake-enhanced rain showers and snow showers, but they will be of little to no consequence in terms of any accumulation.

Sunset is at 5:09 p.m.

Thursday evening will be mostly cloudy with snowflakes flying. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30s. Stay alert for slippery spots. There will be more than a few.

Thursday night will be colder and partly cloudy. A partial lunar eclipse begins just after 1 a.m. and ends just after 7 a.m. It’s peak will be at 4 a.m. Astronomy buffs and families who want to get their children excited about it astronomy or being a scientist or engineer will need their winter coats, knit hats and gloves to stay warm while standing outside looking at the marvelous event.

Overnight lows will be in the 20s in the 30s.

Sunrise is at 7:29 a.m.

Weekend

Friday will be mostly to partly sunny chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 40s.

We will have a mixture of sun and clouds on Saturday, too. It remains much chillier than average daytime temperatures only in the low and mid 40s.

Sunday becomes cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. Afternoon and evening rain showers are possible followed by a mixture and change over to light snow showers overnight in Monday morning.

Monday will be a bit slippery with scattered snow showers. Temperatures only reach the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be brighter but remain cold. High temperatures only in the middle and upper 30s.

