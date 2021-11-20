Metro Detroit weather: Chilly, gray Saturday with rain chance

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

We’ve had gray skies since the start of today, and this afternoon will be no different. A few sprinkles are possible, but with yesterday’s tree lighting ceremony in Downtown Detroit and today’s Santa Parade in Mt. Clemens, many families are in the holiday spirit.

Saturday afternoon will be overcast and chilly. Highs will be in the low 40s. It will be mostly dry as families get ready for Thanksgiving. There is only a slight chance of a sprinkle or two before sunset Saturday evening.

Dinnertime temps will be in the upper 30s under cloudy skies. Widely scattered sprinkles are still possible.

Today’s sunset is at 5:07 p.m.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low and mid 30s.

Wet Sunday

Chilly rain showers will arrive Sunday under overcast skies. Afternoon temperatures will be near 45°F. Some of those raindrops will mix with snowflakes by Sunday night.

Next week preview

Monday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with on-and-off snowflakes. It will be even colder, with high temperatures only in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be sunnier, but will remain much colder than average. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Computer models vary when it comes to weather on Wednesday and Thanksgiving.

For now, travel day Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain showers. Highs will return to the low 40s.

It will be chilly for the start of Thanksgiving on Thursday as we gear up for America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Temperatures will start in the low 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Showers are possible, but not guaranteed, later in the day. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

