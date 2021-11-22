Metro Detroit weather: Cool and clearing Monday

There are a few flakes and flurries flying around, mainly north of Detroit early on, but skies will be clearing this morning as our wet weather marches east and the cool air in place feels even cooler with a bit of a breeze. So, temps are in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s with a breeze WNW 5-15mph is keeping the wind chills in the upper teens as you head out and about on this Monday morning around Metro Detroit. Conditions are dry from the skies and mostly dry on the ground with a few wet spots to look out for and make sure you are bundled up to deal with those teens for wind chills.

Sunrise is at 7:33 a.m.

Sky conditions will be beautiful today, and we’ll take the free vitamin D. Mostly sunny skies most of the day and temperatures rising only into the mid and upper 30s and a pesky breeze WNW 10-15mph gusting to 22mph and our wind chills will stay in the mid 20s. Snow showers in Northern Lower this morning will continue with the wind as a lake effect snow maker but the impact looks to be minimal in the lower peninsula. The UP will see anywhere from two or three inches of snow today on the lighter side, and as much as 10 inches of snow in spots with a Winter Storm Warning way up north.

Ad

Sunset is at 5:06 p.m.

Travel conditions should be pretty decent here in Pure Michigan, and around the country on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Tuesday will be bone chilling cold here tomorrow morning as we awake Tuesday to temps in the lower 20s. We will tons of Tuesday sunshine around Metro Detroit and slightly warmer highs around 40F and lighter winds WNW to WSW 5-10mph. Wednesday will be a day of increasing clouds and warmth as highs head into the mid and upper 40s and still dry. Rain is on the way for Thanksgiving.

Thursday morning and America’s Thanksgiving Parade will be cool and possibly wet and we’ll need to plan for this. The wind will be gusty too, but the parade will go off without a hitch. Dress for temps in the mid to upper 30s and grab the umbrella as rain will be slowly moving in throughout the morning Thursday. There’s a chance we get through some of the parade dry but showers will be moving in from the south and west. Stay tuned, we’ll keep you posted on that wet weather and beyond.

Ad

The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android