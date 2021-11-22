Metro Detroit weather update: Nov. 22, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Nov. 22, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Temperatures climbing
- Cool Monday, but by Wednesday, we’re topping out in the upper 40s.
- It won’t last long, as cold air rushes back this weekend.
Rain, snow and gusty winds returning
- A few light showers or sprinkles remain possible Wednesday evening, but it’s Thanksgiving Thursday that brings us the best chance for rain (breakdown below).
- On the back side of this system, a few lake-effect snow showers are looking likely Friday.
- It’s also going to be breezy during this time period, as winds will gust over 30 mph, at times.
Thanksgiving holiday breakdown
- Travel day Wednesday: For the most part, it looks alright. There could be a few sprinkles around here in the evening. Around the country, there will be some snow in the Rockies, a few showers in the southwest and wind in the northern plains.
- Parade/Turkey Trot: A few showers are looking likely, but the hope is that this is light rain. There’s still some fine tuning to do on this in the coming days as higher resolution models start coming in.
- Detroit Lions: Some rain will be around at tailgating time, but we’re hoping for dry time around the start of the game, before more rain moves in later in the afternoon and evening.
- Black Friday: As the cold air rushes in Friday, we’ll see the rain transition to snow in the early morning hours. During the day, a few lake-effect snow bands are likely to set up.