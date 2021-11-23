Metro Detroit weather update: Nov. 23, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Nov. 23, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Brief warm-up
- Cool again Tuesday, but by Wednesday, we’re topping out in the upper 40s.
- It won’t last long, as cold air rushes back in this weekend.
Rain, snow and gusty winds returning
- A few light showers or sprinkles remain possible Wednesday evening, but it’s Thanksgiving Thursday that brings us the best chance for rain (breakdown below).
- On the back side of this system, a few lake-effect snow showers are looking likely Friday.
- It’s also going to be breezy during this time period, as winds will gust over 30 mph.
Thanksgiving holiday breakdown
- Travel Day Wednesday: For the most part, Wednesday looks alright. There could be a few sprinkles around later in the evening. Around the rest of the country, there will be some snow in the Rockies, a few showers in the southwest and windy conditions in the northern plains.
- Parade/Turkey Trot: Showers are looking likely, especially early. Higher resolution models are keeping a few spotty showers around late morning and into the afternoon, but it looks like it’ll be lighter and more dry.
- Detroit Lions: Rain will be around at tailgate time, and while a few spotty showers might continue into the lunch hour and afternoon, it’s looking like the rain will be spottier in nature.
- Black Friday: As the cold air rushes in Friday, we’ll see the rain transition to snow in the early morning hours. During the day, a few lake-effect snow bands are likely to set up. Accumulation is looking slim, though.
More snow/mix next week
- A number of long-range model runs have been fairly consistent with bringing us the chance for a few snow showers Sunday, but the track of this system is still somewhat up in the air.
- Some tweaking will have to be done, but it’s safe to plan on some snow, and even a little accumulation, on Sunday.
- Another chance for a rain/snow mix returns Tuesday.