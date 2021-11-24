Metro Detroit weather: Cold Tuesday night followed by warmer, cloudier Wednesday

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday night, Motown.

Tonight will be mainly clear and cold. It won’t be as cold as this morning, but make sure your pets are indoors and grab an extra blanket.

Tomorrow will be bright in the morning and more gray in the afternoon. Despite cloudier skies, temperatures will be higher and above average. Those clouds produce raindrops by tomorrow night and early Thanksgiving. A few snowflakes are possible as people shop for deals Friday.

Tuesday night will be chilly and mainly clear. Overnight lows will be in the mid- and upper 20s.

This week

Wednesday will have sunshine in the morning and clouds in the afternoon. The wind blows in relatively mild air. We will still be in our jackets, with high temperatures in the mid- and upper 40s.

Scattered sprinkles and light rain are possible by nightfall.

More than a drizzle is likely on Thanksgiving, Thursday. Some raindrops develop during the Turkey Trot, early Thanksgiving morning, and for the start of America’s Thanksgiving Parade.

Balloon handlers and parade spectators will need their ponchos to stay dry. We have experienced colder ceremonies. Thanksgiving morning will have temperatures above freezing, in the mid- and upper 30s.

There will be a lull in wet weather by the end of the parade and when the Detroit Lions take the field for Thanksgiving football in Downtown Detroit. Thursday afternoon will have scattered rain showers, with temperatures reaching the mid-40s.

Be careful on wet roads traveling home from Ford Field for Thanksgiving dinner, wherever that destination might be.

Some raindrops mixed with snowflakes late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Some slippery spots will be around in isolated areas early on deal day Friday.

Shoppers will contend with morning temperatures in the 20s and afternoon temperatures in the 30s as they make the rounds.

This weekend

Saturday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold. Tailgating weather for the Michigan vs. Ohio State football game in Ann Arbor will have temperatures well below freezing; in the 20s.

Kickoff is at noon at Michigan Stadium. By the end of the game, high temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

Sunday will be partly sunny and chilly, with highs near 40 degrees.

