Metro Detroit weather update: Nov. 24, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

The Michigan weather radar for Nov. 24, 2021. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Nov. 24, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain returns Wednesday night

  • A few sprinkles or light showers are possible Wednesday evening, closer to 10 p.m., but the bulk of the rain that we see arrives overnight and early Thanksgiving morning.

Thanksgiving Day

  • The best shot for rain is in the morning hours. Widespread rain tapers down by 11 a.m., but doesn’t completely end.
  • Any rain in the afternoon will be more spotty in nature and not as heavy, but there will be some to contend with during the day.
  • The parade/Turkey Trot/Detroit Lions tailgate will likely be wet. Plan on having rain gear!
  • It’s breezy Thursday, with winds gusting near 30 mph at times.

Black Friday

  • On the back side of the rain, colder air moves in late Thursday and Friday. This will change any rain over to snow. But we’re not expecting much.
  • Any snow that we see will likely be in the form of lake-effect bands, so not everyone will get in on the action.
  • Breezy again Friday, with winds again gusting near 30 mph.

Weekend update

  • Saturday looks alright -- chilly but dry.
  • Sunday brings the chance for snow. There might even be a few raindrops mixing in, mainly south, but most of what falls will be snow.
  • It’s too far out to talk specifics on accumulation, but it’s safe to say we’ll get less than an inch.

More snow/mix next week

  • Long-range models continue to show a number of disturbances next week, and given the temperature profile of the atmosphere, it’s looking like we could see a wintry mix Monday and then again Wednesday.
  • There’s a lot to iron out between now and then, but it’s safe to say next week will be a little more active.

