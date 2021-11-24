Metro Detroit weather: Warmest day of the week

A batch of clouds is crossing over Metro Detroit early this Wednesday morning, and radar is showing a few flurries falling around the area. The reality is, those flakes are likely not hitting the ground and the clouds have held temperatures from falling into the deep cold. Dress for temps in the upper 20s and low 30s feeling more like low and mid 20s with a bit of a breeze as the clouds move in and out leaving us on the dry side today as we try to warm up.

Sunrise is at 7:35 a.m.

We’ll see a few more waves of clouds coming and going all over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario on this Hump Day, a busy travel day and things are looking just fine around here and most of the country. We’ve got more information for travelers on our Local4Casters app and on ClickOnDetroit.com. We’ll call today partly cloudy to only partly sunny with highs five to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday as we head into the mid and upper 40s. The big assist in warmth comes from the breeze S 7-17 gusting to 25mph. A few isolated showers are possible late tonight, but more rain is taking aim at Metro Detroit for tomorrow.

Sunset is at 5:05 p.m.

Thanksgiving Forecast

Rain is on the way behind our increase in clouds throughout the today. That mild air from the south will keep pumping in and that means more moisture from the deep south heading our way ahead of a Thanksgiving Day cold front which will be the spark for showers. We will have rain either approaching or already coming down as we broadcast live just before America’s Thanksgiving Parade starting about 3-4 a.m. The rain will likely be spreading over all of Metro Detroit into the mid-morning, so it looks wet for the start of the parade but grab an umbrella or parka and come on down as temps hover in the low 40s. The showers will break apart from time to time during the parade but it looks like pesky showers will stick around into the early afternoon and then the cold front blasts through in the mid to late afternoon when we might see a little wintry mix. Highs will hit the mid 40s and the winds pick up at the end of the parade and through the afternoon SW 7-17mph.

Friday is moving day as we head back into the cool pool of air and we may even get a few flakes and flurries for early Black Friday shoppers. Temps will tumble into the mid 20s early Friday with a steady breeze knocking wind chills into the teens at times so make sure you’ve got weather protection from the cold if you plan on waiting in lines our being outside for any stretch of time. Skies will stay partly sunny with highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday looks dry and cool with mid 20s to mid 30s and lighter winds, so it’s chilly and dry for the Michigan game, hosting Ohio State at noon Saturday under partly sunny skies. A little bit of light snow is possible for Sunday but the timing is a little uncertain. Model data yesterday had a quick moving clipper dropping some light snow Sunday morning, but today’s model data is suggesting it may be later in the day. Stay tuned!

Stay tuned!

