Metro Detroit Weather: Cold Friday before snow this weekend

DETROIT – A few flurries continue to fly this morning, but these should be tapering down as we head through this Friday. It’s going to be a cold day today. After waking up in the 20s, we’ll struggle to make it into the 30s this afternoon. But with gusty winds over 20mph, it’s going to feel like the teens and lower 20s all day.

Skies clear out more overnight and that will allow temperatures to drop into the lower to middle 20s. The winds should relax overnight, so there won’t be much of a wind chill factor.

Saturday features some sun in the morning with increasing clouds through the day. The game at the big house between Michigan and Ohio State looks to be mainly dry, but some snow will be moving in closer to the end of the game around 4pm. Further down the road in East Lansing, Michigan State hosting Penn State will have a much better chance for snow during the game. This snow continues through the evening and overnight hours, adding up all across southeast Michigan.

More snow is likely Sunday, mainly early in the day. However some models hint at a few more snow showers later in the day, with the best chances for this second batch being in the north zone. By the time all is said and done, a solid 1″ to 3″ is likely across the area. Lesser amounts are expected near the Ohio state line.

Long range models bring us another disturbance later Monday resulting in a few more snow showers, but from there it looks like things quiet down for the most part next week. Temperatures however warm up next week. We go from the 30s this weekend, to the 40s next week.