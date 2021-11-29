Metro Detroit weather: Another 1-2 inches of snow by Tuesday morning

DETROIT – As skies stay mostly clear, our temps will keep dipping down into the mid and upper 20s with a lighter wind, and wind chills about three to five degrees cooler than your air temperatures.

You’ll want to bundle up, or layer up if you’re planning to be outdoors for a bit this morning. The roads are in decent shape but watch out for some refreezing of the moisture that has melted after our weekend snow.

Some slick spots for sure, especially on bridges and overpasses that might sneak up on you.

Sunrise is at 7:41 p.m.

Skies will start with a nice balance of sun and clouds around Metro Detroit this Monday as more and more clouds fill in throughout the day leaving us only partly sunny and eventually overcast. Those clouds are filling in ahead of a snow maker headed our way later.

It will stay dry during the day with highs in the mid to upper 30s to near 40 degrees with winds WSW 5-12mph. Snow showers will move in after the sun goes down this evening.

Ad

Sunset is at 5:03 p.m.

Snow Monday night

The snow moving our way is well timed because it will come after this evening’s commute around Metro Detroit. Look for snow to get going around 7-8 p.m. and continue for several hours into the late night and early overnight.

When it’s all said and done, this clipper will drop 1-2 inches of new snow by Tuesday morning which will make for a much more messy drive into work or school. Skies will slowly improve tomorrow after a morning low near 30 degrees. We will see morning clouds and slick roads to partly sunny and slightly warmer with highs around 42 degrees tomorrow.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer with a slight chance for a little rain or mixed moisture early Thursday. So, most of your Wednesday is dry with highs in the low to mid 40s and melting snow around Metro Detroit.

Thursday morning will be a close call with moisture and the type of moisture as most of the wet weather will dip to our south. Still, look for some morning showers especially south of 8 Mile Road and with temps in the mid to upper 30s, this looks to be rain in the morning and then partly sunny with highs possibly flirting with 50 degrees Thursday.

Ad

Right now, no big storms this weekend, but we may get a wintry mix on Sunday afternoon.

The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android