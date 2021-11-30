Metro Detroit weather: Fresh blanket of snow with chilly conditions

After a couple of inches of new snow, conditions are slowly improving early this Tuesday morning and our Winter Weather Advisory has expired for Metro Detroit. Temps are in the upper 20s to low 30s and the roads are wet and icy in spots making for a slow go as you head outside. There’s a light breeze which brings those wind chills into the low and mid 20s so layer up and grab the boots if you’re going to be outside for some time this morning. You’ll want to defrost your snow covered car if you parked outside as the snow showers taper off pre sunrise.

Sunrise is at 7:42 a.m.

We will slowly warm over the next few days starting with high temps hitting 40 degrees or slightly warmer around Metro Detroit this Tuesday afternoon. Skies will stay mostly cloudy or partly sunny with winds picking up this afternoon WSW 5-15mph keeping wind chills in the mid 30s at best and we will begin to melt some of this snow. The only problem with melting is the refreezing possible later tonight and overnight as temps will certainly dip down below freezing later tonight and overnight.

Sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Wednesday starts chilly in the mid to upper 20s closer to 30 degrees in Detroit with some icy spots due to refreezing. The clouds in our skies will be consistent most of the rest of the week with fairly weak systems trying to throw moisture our way. Most of Wednesday looks dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 40s possibly hitting the mid 40s with a little bit of early afternoon sun. Don’t hold your breath. A rain chance skirts across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario in the mid to late afternoon or early evening tomorrow as it’s slightly too mild for snow.

A few drips linger into early Thursday and then we warm to near 50 degrees with partly sunny skies.

Cooler low 40s at best Friday as a cool front moves through Metro Detroit Friday and a little bit of light snow is possible late, late Friday into early Saturday.

Right now most of Saturday looks dry with a better chance for a wintry mix Sunday afternoon. Stay tuned.

