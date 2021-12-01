Metro Detroit weather: Slightly warmer Wednesday with rain later

Skies cleared out overnight with a weak cool front passing over Pure Michigan and that has allowed some cold temperatures to take hold here in Metro Detroit to get going on a Wednesday morning. Temps are in the mid to upper 20s to near 30 degrees with just a slight breeze making it feel a few degrees cooler. Watch out, or be careful with the refreezing of snow melt on the roadways which will lead to isolated icy spots but the roads are in pretty good shape this morning as you bundle up or layer up heading into this cool start to a Hump Day.

Sunrise is at 7:43 a.m.

Clouds are again filling in as we try to warm up on this first day of December. Most of the wet weather stays to our south and west during the first half of today. The heart of this storm is passing to our south but we will get some areas of drizzle and/or light showers this afternoon and evening. Highs today are in the lower 40s with winds S 5-12mph under cloudy skies and spotty light showers after 2 p.m.. A few showers may slow down the evening drive but it doesn’t appear to be a widespread soaking, just scattered showers around Metro Detroit.

Sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

The warmest day of the week will be Thursday as we take aim at 50F degrees or warmer. It won’t be the prettiest day tomorrow with partly sunny skies and gusty winds SW 10-20 occasionally gusting over 30mph tomorrow. It may be a warmish day and dry, but if you’re outside hanging holiday decorations, be mindful of the winds. Cooler air is coming this weekend but it’s a very gradual transition.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with lows near freezing, and highs in the low 40s.

A little more sunshine is expected Saturday but highs will hang around 40 degrees and the steady breeze will keep wind chills in the 20s to low 30s all day.

Sunday brings a rain and snow chance with most of the morning and early afternoon on the dry side. Rain showers will push in by mid afternoon Sunday with highs in the lower 40s, and then snow showers are likely Sunday evening and overnight into Monday.

Right now it doesn’t look like accumulating snow, but more snow showers on and off Monday and Tuesday of next week.

