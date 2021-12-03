Metro Detroit weather: Slippery weather returns Friday morning

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown.

Colder air is back and slippery weather is not far behind. Rain and snow showers arrive this morning. Cold and chilly weather sticks around through, at least, the first half of the weekend. Tomorrow looks dry, and Sunday looks icy, snowy and wet.

Friday morning will be cold and cloudy. Temperature start in the 20s to new 30°F. Clouds thinking in lower with snow and rain showers developing and moving from west to east. The first snowflake some raindrops begin to fall just after the beginning of the morning rush-hour and continue to do so through mid day.

Sunrise is at 7:45 a.m.

Friday afternoon will be slippery with scattered rain and snow showers. It will be chilly with highs in the upper 30s to near 40°F.

Sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Fewer snowflakes and raindrops fall Friday evening. It does get colder with temperatures in the low 30s.

Friday night will be partly mostly cloudy and colder. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Saturday will be partly sunny and chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40°F.

Sunday will be cloudy here with a new round of precipitation moving in to the region. There is a chance of it arriving early enough where snow and freezing rain are possibilities in the morning. By lunchtime and the afternoon, temperatures will be way above freezing, in the 40s, and chilly rain as possible.

Once the wet and slippery weather is gone, Monday and Tuesday become much colder. Nighttime and early morning lows will be in the 20s, and daytime temperatures will be in the middle 30s each day.

There’s a chance of snow showers and a winter mix on Tuesday and Wednesday.

