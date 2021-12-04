Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Saturday with brighter skies

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Sunnier skies return as early as this morning. It will be chilly with bluer skies Saturday afternoon. Tonight turns colder again. Tomorrow will have rising temperatures and increasing clouds that will bring rain showers, for the most part. Then, temperatures will crash early next week.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:46 a.m.

Saturday morning will go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy at dawn and during breakfast. It will be cold with temperatures starting in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and chilly. Wind speeds will be low enough for families to decorate their homes for the holidays. Bundle up, though, because highs will only be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Today’s sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Saturday evening will have fair skies. It will become colder with temperatures in the low and middle 30s.

Clouds will slowly return Saturday night. Under increasing high, thin clouds, it will become colder with overnight lows in the 20s.

Wet Sunday

Sunday will become cloudy with more precipitation arriving. Higher temperatures arrive, too, because of a warm front.

So, a brief wintry mix is possible with temperatures near freezing mid-morning. Any frozen precipitation will quickly transition to rain late morning and afternoon, with temperatures rising to the 40s and low 50s.

Then, a cold front arrives Sunday night and Monday. This will cause temperatures to plummet for Monday and early next week.

Colder next week

Monday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and colder. Morning temps will be near 20 degrees, and afternoon temps will be near 30 degrees.

Scattered snow showers are possible Tuesday with highs in the low 30s.

