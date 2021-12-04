Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine Saturday afternoon, showers tomorrow

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

This afternoon will be chilly with sunshine and puffy clouds. Tonight becomes colder. A warm front arrives with higher temperatures and showers tomorrow. There is a better chance of wet weather than frozen precipitations as temperatures continue to rise even after the sun sets. Then, it becomes colder early next week.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and chilly. Wind speeds will be low enough for families to decorate their homes for Christmas and the holidays. Bundle up, though, because highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Saturday evening will have fair skies. It becomes colder with temperatures in the low and middle 30s.

Clouds return slowly Saturday night. Under increasing high, thin clouds, it becomes colder with overnight lows in the 20s.

Sunday becomes cloudy with more precipitation arriving. Higher temperatures arrive, too, because of a warm front. So, when a brief wintry mix is possible with temperatures near freezing mid-morning. Any frozen precipitation transitions quickly to rain late-morning and afternoon with temperatures rising to the 40s and low 50s when it’s dark.

Then, a cold front arrives Sunday night and Monday. This will cause temperatures to plummet for Monday and early next week.

Monday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and colder. Morning temps will be near 20 degrees, and afternoon temps will be near 30 degrees.

Scattered snow showers are possible Tuesday with highs in the low 30s.

