Metro Detroit weather: Warm front to bring rain Sunday afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

A warm front is on the way today. It will be cold this morning, chilly in the afternoon and mild in the evening.

Also, as a result of this frontal approach, rain will arrive this afternoon and evening with showers that will be heavy at times. Then, a cold front will arrive, and temperatures will fall gradually on Monday with windy conditions. The mercury will then take a nosedive Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance of snow.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:47 a.m.

Sunday morning will be cold and become cloudy. Temperatures are starting in the upper 20s and low 30s and it will be mostly dry.

A band of flurries and light snow will form around dawn. So, do not be surprised by a little snow to start the day. Travel will not be impossible, though.

Sunday afternoon will be cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will rise to the middle 30s.

Cloudy skies will produce rain as it develops and arrives from the West-Southwest. We expect the rain to arrive after the Detroit Lions kick off against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Umbrellas will be needed for the rest of the day and into the evening.

Today’s sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Sunday evening will have the heaviest rain, especially between 6 p.m.-9 p.m. It will be wet, and temperatures will keep rising with the arrival of more warm air from the South. Temperatures will rise through the 40s to near 50 degrees.

The rain will leave and become more scattered Sunday night. It will be chillier with lows in the low and middle 30s.

More cold, some snow coming

Monday will be chilly and blustery. Under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, sustained wind speeds will be between 20 mph and 35 mph with higher gusts. It will be chilly with afternoon temperatures near 40 degrees.

Scattered snow showers are possible late Tuesday, with highs near 30 degrees.

Wednesday morning has a chance of snow. The afternoon will be chilly with highs in the low 30s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cold. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

