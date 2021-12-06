Cool, damp Sunday night then temperatures plummet tomorrow

Monday will be chilly and blustery with falling temperatures during the day.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Tonight will be wet before midnight and drier afterward. Temps remain above freezing then fall tomorrow after the passage of a cold front. Some snow showers are possible tomorrow, too.

Sunday night will have scattered rain with temperatures in the low 40s. Rain leaves after midnight, and it remains milder than average with temperatures in the 40s overnight.

Sunrise is at 7:48 a.m.

Monday will be chilly and blustery with falling temperatures during the day. Under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, sustained wind speeds will be between 20 and 35 mph, with higher gusts. Make sure garbage cans or any other loose debris is gathered and secured. Morning temps will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Afternoon temperatures will plummet to the low 30s.

Tuesday will be coldest day of this week. Morning lows will be in the teens to near 20 degrees. Afternoon temps will be in the upper 20s. Scattered snow showers are possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Wednesday morning has a chance of snow. The afternoon will be chilly with highs in the low 30s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cold. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

Friday has a chance of showers with highs in the low 40s.

