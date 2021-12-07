Metro Detroit weather: Scattered snow showers possible Tuesday night

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday, Motown.

Tuesday evening will be mostly cloudy and cold. Temperatures return to the lower mid-20s. We still have to dress in layers it from going out because windshields remain single digits and teens.

Scattered snow showers are possible Tuesday night. It becomes much colder again with overnight lows in the upper teens dinner 20 degrees. Wind chills go back into the single digits.

The best chance of snow is after midnight -- very early Wednesday morning; before 8 a.m. A dusting to a half-inch or 1 inch of snow is possible.

This week

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and cold. It will be slippery in the morning. Afternoon temperatures reach the low 30s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and not as cold. Temperatures get back to seasonable levels. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

A new storm system arrives with milder air chance of rain later this week.

Friday will be milder with a chance of rain by the afternoon. Temperatures rise to the 40s in the afternoon and to the 50s after the sun goes down.

Weekend weather

The chance of rain lingers into Saturday, and so does the milder air. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s.

Sunday will be partly sunny and chillier. Highs will be in the low 40s.

