Metro Detroit weather: Very cold Tuesday night with snow overnight

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday night, Motown.

It remains very cold as we wrap up the coldest day of the week. Tonight remains very cold. Although wind speeds are lower, wind chills will still be quite low. Snow develops and arrives from the west when fewer people are on the roads and sidewalks late tonight and early tomorrow morning.

A small accumulation of snow is possible, but we still need to factor on slipperiness and a little extra time when starting our day tomorrow. Higher temperatures are on the way by the end of this week.

Scattered snow showers are possible Tuesday night. It becomes much colder again with overnight lows in the upper teens dinner 20°F. Windshields go back into the single digits. The best chance of snow is after midnight very early Wednesday morning; before 8:00 a.m. A dusting to a half inch or inch of snow is possible.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and cold. It will be slippery in the morning. Afternoon temperatures reach the low 30s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and not as cold. Temperatures get back to seasonable levels. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

A new storm system arrives with milder air chance of rain later this week.

Weekend outlook

Friday will be milder with a chance of rain by the afternoon. Temperatures rise to the 40s in the afternoon and to the 50s after the sun goes down.

The chance of rain lingers into Saturday and so does the milder air. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s.

Sunday will be partly sunny and chillier. Highs will be in the low 40s.

