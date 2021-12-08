Metro Detroit weather: Snowy start with warming soon

Light snow is here and the temps are still on the chilly side in the low 20s, so watch out for slick and slippery spots as you hit the roads this Wednesday morning here in Metro Detroit. The snow won’t stack up to much more than a dusting but again it will be impactful to the morning drive so take it easy and take it slow. Make sure you are layered and bundled up as wind chills are in the teens as you head out and about with snow showers around through 7 or 8 a.m.

Sunrise is at 7:50 a.m.

After the morning flakes, it will be mostly dry today with highs in the low 30s which is a slight improvement or warm up compared to yesterday when we never made it out of the 20s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy to partly sunny and the winds are on the lighter side SSW to WSW 5-10mph. We will be gradually warming the next few days but the cool air is still in place tonight so watch out for icy spots on the roads from any refreezing into Thursday morning.

Sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

We will wake up to temps in the low 20s again tomorrow, and then highs Thursday should be just shy of 40 degrees. There is a weak disturbance in the skies moving through the Great Lakes Region and that will likely bring some widely scattered rain and snow showers but it should be more dry than wet tomorrow.

We have a shot at hitting 50 degrees Friday and Saturday but we also have better wet weather chances both days. Look for a few afternoon rain showers Friday as Metro Detroit highs hit the upper 40s to possibly low 50s with winds SSE 5-15mph.

Saturday morning looks quite wet with rain showers hanging around for hours before we get a little midday break. Again, highs should be around 50 degrees or slightly warmer with lighter rain chances in the afternoon.

Sunday is the better weekend day with sunshine returning and highs cooling down into the lower 40s.

Monday and Tuesday of next week look pretty nice and bright in the mid to upper 40s and a little wintry mix is possible mid-week next week.

