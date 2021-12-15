Metro Detroit weather update: Dec. 15, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 15, 2021, afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Wind advisory
- A wind advisory is in effect for all of Southeast Michigan from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Thursday.
Shower chances through Thursday
- Light rain or drizzle remains possible for the rest of Wednesday afternoon and night, but there will be little impact from this.
- More organized light to moderate rain is likely Thursday morning, but should be ending as the front moves through around noon Thursday.
Warming up Wednesday night/early Thursday
- The strength of this system is going to usher in warmer air, raising temperatures overnight Wednesday. We’ll top out in the lower 60s around daybreak Thursday.
·Gusty winds
- Winds kicking up overnight and Thursday.
- The peak of the gusty winds will be Thursday morning, with gusts over 45 mph. Some spots will even be over 50 mph.
- The rest of Thursday is still breezy, but the winds relax overnight into Friday.
Cold and snow returning
- Long-range models having a little disagreement on the amount of snow that we could see Saturday.
- A lot of what happens with the Saturday system will depend on what happens with the Thursday system. Once the Thursday system exits, I anticipate long-range models will have a better handle on Saturday.
- At this point, it’s safe to plan on shoveling a little bit of snow.
Winter is coming
- The Winter Solstice is at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 21).