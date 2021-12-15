Metro Detroit weather: Warming and wet Wednesday with dangerous winds ahead

Rain is moving in from the south and west this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 40s as you head out and about. The rain is on the lighter side making the roads slippery and slow but there’s no fear of ice or snow mixing in. Our temps will continue to rise nicely through the morning and throughout the day. Keep the umbrella handy and know that getting around will take you a little longer with rain lasting into the morning commute.

Sunrise is at 7:55 a.m.

Rain showers will be around Metro Detroit mainly through the morning hours becoming widely scattered and minimal this afternoon. High temperatures will head into the low and mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies and an occasional area of drizzle possible. The winds will be picking up S 10-15 gusting 20-25mph at times on this Hump Day, but stronger winds will start cranking later tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of SE Lower Michigan and this includes our family and friends in Southern Ontario. The advisory begins at 10 p.m. Wednesday and lasts all the way through Thursday afternoon. Warming winds from the south will be blowing 15-30mph and we will likely see gusts 40-50mph again. That makes traveling more hazardous from blowing or flying debris, and sporadic power outages are possible if not likely again.

Sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

We will stay with the mild air again on Thursday as we take aim at 60 degrees or warmer tomorrow. Again, the winds will be problematic all day with very little in the way of precipitation. There will be a frontal passage in the mid morning and that may spark a few rain showers tomorrow morning. Most of the day is just partly sunny and blustery and it’s the last day of the warmish air around Metro Detroit.

Friday is the beginning of a colder stretch with morning lows in the 20s to near 30 degrees and then highs near 40 degrees. A wintry mix Friday night should become more of a snow issue by Saturday morning and we may have some minor accumulation which may slow down some of your Holiday shopping. Be careful!

Sunday is the brighter and dryer day of the weekend with temps in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

