Metro Detroit weather: Slick, snowy Saturday

The last full weekend of fall looks and feels more like winter. Today will be slick with rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain possible. It will become a bit more snowy in the afternoon as precipitation becomes more scattered. Accumulations of any ice or snow will be relatively slight.

It will remain slippery tonight with sub-freezing conditions and clouds overhead. Tomorrow will be brighter and cold. It remains chilly but dry in the days leading up to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Wet weather today

Areas with raindrops and snowflakes will have wet and slick roads and sidewalks. Places with snow will have wet pavement that could become slushy. Up to an inch of snow will have fallen across most of Southeast Michigan, especially north of I-94 to the I-69 corridor, after this morning.

Saturday afternoon will be cold with snow showers. A deeper volume of cold air will dominate most of the region. Most neighborhoods north of I-94 have a chance of snow. A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is possible south of I-94 to the Michigan-Ohio border. Another inch of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice is possible.

Afternoon temperatures will barely budge and will remain in the low 30s, close to 35 degrees.

Today’s sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Snowy, wet and icy weather will leave Saturday evening, and temperatures will dip below freezing the darker it gets. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and areas that are wet become frozen. Use caution while driving.

Saturday night will be cold and mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the low and mid 20s.

Drier Sunday

Sunday will be sunnier and will remain cold. Afternoon temperatures will be near 35 degrees.

Next week preview

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. Nighttime and morning lows will be in the low and mid 20s. Daytime temps will reach the middle 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s each day.

