Metro Detroit weather: Snow for some, wintry mix for others

DETROIT – Good Saturday morning!

Right off the bat, today will be slippery and snowy. Some areas will get rain and snow, while others get only snow. Activities will likely not have to be shut down, but people will have to plan a lot of extra time traveling to and from them. It will be brighter and cold on Sunday. The December-like feeling continues through much of next week.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:56 a.m.

Hazardous weather arrives well before sunrise. Early Saturday morning will have rain and snow showers south of 8 Mile Road and just snow showers north of 8 Mile Road. Temperatures are starting in the low 30s.

Areas with raindrops and flakes will have wet and slick roads and sidewalks. Places with snow will have wet pavement that becomes more slushy if left untreated as the morning proceeds. Up to an inch of snow will fall across most of Southeast Michigan, especially north of I-94 to the I-69 corridor.

Saturday afternoon will be cold with snow showers. A deeper volume of cold air will dominate most of the region. Most neighborhoods north of I-94 have a chance of snow. A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is possible south of I-94 to the Michigan-Ohio border. Another inch of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice is possible.

Afternoon temperatures will barely budge and will remain in the low 30s, close to 35 degrees.

Today’s sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Snowy, wet and icy weather will leave Saturday evening, and temperatures will dip below freezing the darker it gets. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and areas that are wet become frozen. Use caution while driving.

Saturday night will be cold and mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the low and mid 20s.

Drier Sunday

Sunday will be sunnier and will remain cold. Afternoon temperatures will be near 35 degrees.

Next week preview

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. Nighttime and morning lows will be in the low and mid 20s. Daytime temps will reach the middle 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s each day.

