Metro Detroit weather: Raindrops, not snowflakes, for Christmas

DETROIT – As expected, the band of snow crossing the area Thursday afternoon didn’t do much to us, although some areas near and north of M-59/Hall Road/Highland Road did have a brief period of moderate to heavy snow, and could see accumulations of an inch or a little more, particularly in the Thumb.

The bottom line is that the snow will move out of the Thumb, and we have a fairly quiet night ahead -- perhaps even with some thinning of the clouds. Lows in the low to mid-30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius) are certainly warmer than what we’ve had the past couple of mornings.

South wind at 4 to 8 mph isn’t too bad, either. One thing I do want to point out is that a few high-resolution models suggest that a temporary batch of drizzle, or even freezing drizzle, could develop early Thursday evening, so be aware of this if you are heading out, as temperatures will be close to freezing.

Thursday’s sunset is at 5:05 p.m., and Friday’s sunrise is at 8 a.m.

Happy Festivus! If you ordered an aluminum pole, I hope it isn’t stuck on some barge off the West Coast. But you can still demonstrate your feats of strength and air your grievances. “I’m sick of you people!” (If you have no idea what I’m talking about, Google the Seinfeld episode about his made-up holiday, called Festivus -- I think it’s the best Seinfeld episode ever).

Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve will start off mostly cloudy and dry. It won’t be until mid- to late afternoon that we start to see some scattered, light showers develop, and they will persist into Christmas Eve.

Don't forget to check the real-time radar before heading out the door!

You’ll also notice a warmer air mass moving in, as temperatures in the afternoon rise into the mid-40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius), and either remain steady or even rise a bit more in the evening. South wind should prevail at 5 to 10 mph.

Christmas Day

Merry Christmas! It appears we still may have some scattered showers around Christmas morning, but then we’ll dry out in the afternoon. Highs ahead of the approaching cold front should reach the upper 40s, and perhaps even touch 50 degrees (9 to 10 degrees Celsius) in some spots if any sun pops out.

Becoming partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows cooling back to near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius) as colder air settles in behind that cold front.

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

It appears snow changing to a wintry mix is possible either Sunday overnight or Monday, so check back with us for updates if you will be traveling then.

