Metro Detroit Weather: Snowy in spots Thursday, White Christmas in doubt

DETROIT – Good Thursday morning! It’s a chilly one for sure all over Metro Detroit with temps in the teens to lower 20s and wind chills in the lower teens at times and that’s with a pretty lame wind. Bundle up! Skies will be filling in with more and more clouds but the roads are dry as you head out and about early and it will stay that way through the morning commute. The afternoon commute will be a bit slippery and snowy, but not for everyone.

SUNRISE: 8:00 AM

A warm front will be approaching today and that will help our temps warm up a little bit from yesterday, even with skies becoming cloudy or overcast blocking out the sun most of today as temps hover in the mid 30s. Snow moving in around Metro Detroit around lunchtime will be a struggle to get going. The system moving our way is deprived of moisture and we already have dry air in place over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. But, there will be an area of snow this afternoon and all computer model signs point to areas north of M 59. We should expect some very light snow and flurries around the heart of Metro Detroit this afternoon while our North Zone as a better chance at some moderate snow coming down for a couple of hours this afternoon producing a quick inch of snow or so. Either way, the evening drive may take just a little while longer and plan on a slow go with light snow ending just after sunset.

SUNSET: 5:05 PM

Christmas Eve won’t be that pretty or nice but temperatures are warming into the mid 40s. Again, dry air will keep conditions mainly cloudy and not wet most of the day with better rain chances into the late, late afternoon and evening. Unfortunately, there’s a much better chance of rain on Christmas Day here in Metro Detroit with temps in the mid 40s to near 50F and breezy. Rain could be heavy at times and we’ll likely get a few waves of the wet stuff throughout Christmas Day.

Sunday is the start of Kwanza and sky conditions will be greatly improved. Temps will be falling as the winds start cranking, so expect highs near 40F or so with gusty winds. The cool air meets incoming moisture on Monday morning which presents a decent opportunity for some fresh snow. Stay tuned. The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

