Metro Detroit weather update: Dec. 24, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 24, 2021, afternoon and evening.
Rain rest of Friday, including night
- A few showers are moving in Friday afternoon, but it’s just light stuff. There will be minimal impact for those out and about.
- Rain continues Friday evening and overnight, and picks up a little more in intensity overnight.
- Not to worry: Santa has a Local 4Casters umbrella so he can still deliver presents!
Christmas Day showers
- The models have had a hard time with this over the last few days, but the consensus is that we’ll get some rain Christmas morning.
- Some showers may even continue into the early afternoon for some, but the trend through the day is drying out.
- The South Zone has the best chance to see more rain than others.
Wintry mix early next week
- It still looks like we’ll see snow transition to rain on Monday.
- Timing on the next event has moved up a bit, looks more like of an evening event for more wintry mix Tuesday.
Latest first snowfall
- Wednesday (Dec. 29) of next week is the anniversary of the latest first snowfall.
- We’ve obviously beaten that this year.