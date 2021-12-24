48º

Metro Detroit weather update: Dec. 24, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

The Michigan weather radar on Dec. 24, 2021. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 24, 2021, afternoon and evening.

Rain rest of Friday, including night

  • A few showers are moving in Friday afternoon, but it’s just light stuff. There will be minimal impact for those out and about.
  • Rain continues Friday evening and overnight, and picks up a little more in intensity overnight.
  • Not to worry: Santa has a Local 4Casters umbrella so he can still deliver presents!

Christmas Day showers

  • The models have had a hard time with this over the last few days, but the consensus is that we’ll get some rain Christmas morning.
  • Some showers may even continue into the early afternoon for some, but the trend through the day is drying out.
  • The South Zone has the best chance to see more rain than others.

Wintry mix early next week

  • It still looks like we’ll see snow transition to rain on Monday.
  • Timing on the next event has moved up a bit, looks more like of an evening event for more wintry mix Tuesday.

Latest first snowfall

  • Wednesday (Dec. 29) of next week is the anniversary of the latest first snowfall.
  • We’ve obviously beaten that this year.

