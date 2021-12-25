Metro Detroit weather: Cooling back down on Christmas

DETROIT – Good Saturday morning and Merry Christmas!

Temperatures rose overnight, and many of us are waking up in the low 50s!

Today’s sunrise is at 8:01 a.m.

There will still be some showers around this morning, but they will be moving out between late morning and early afternoon as a cold front crosses the area.

By mid-afternoon, we should all be dry, with temperatures falling from early morning readings in the low 50s to the low-to-mid 40s by late afternoon, then into the mid-to-upper 30s by evening. Wind will shift from the Southwest ahead of the front to the Northwest behind the front, moving at 5-10 mph.

It will be mostly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the low 30s.

More wet weather

It will be partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs back in the upper 30s, closer to average.

The next system approaches later Sunday night into Monday. The computer models are not in agreement about the thermal structure of the atmosphere, so I’m not confident in the details when it comes to the precipitation how much of it will fall as snow, as a mix and/or as rain.

I’ll keep you posted on Local 4, on our app, and online through the weekend but, for now, be aware that travel could be a little tricky on Monday.

And just when you think it’s safe to come out of the house, a similar-looking system could impact us later Tuesday into Tuesday night. Stay tuned on that one, too.

