Metro Detroit weather: Chillier, brighter Sunday to kick off Kwanzaa

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday and Umoja (“Unity”), the first day of Kwanzaa, Motown!

Today will be brighter and chillier than yesterday, and just as joyous.

Our Sunday will be chilly, but temperatures will be just above average later today. As early as tonight, active weather will return with snow, rain and, at times, both.

Today’s sunrise is at 8 a.m.

Sunday morning will be cold and mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Remember to bundle up. Temperatures are starting in the 20s to near 30 degrees. Roads are dry. Wind chills will be in the teens, at times.

Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny and chilly. Detroiters will still need their coats and hats. Although chilly, temperatures will be above average by up to 5 degrees as highs reach the upper 30s.

Today’s sunset is at 5:06 p.m.

Sunday evening will be partly cloudy and cold. Temperatures will be in the low and middle 30s.

Sunday night will become cloudier with snow showers possible after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Up to an inch of snow is possible by Monday morning.

Rainy, snowy Monday

Monday will have rain and snow showers, mainly in the morning, under mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs will be near 45 degrees.

Next week preview

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs will be in the low 40s. Another round of snow showers is possible by the afternoon into the evening. Highs will be just above 40 degrees.

Wednesday will be cool and mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 40s.

Wednesday night and early Thursday will have a chance of scattered snow with the passage of a cold front. Thursday afternoon will be chillier with highs in the middle 30s.

New Year’s Eve forecast

New Year’s Eve on Friday will be mostly to partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

We will ring in the new year under some clouds and cold conditions, with temperatures near freezing at midnight.

