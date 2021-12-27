Metro Detroit Weather: Winter Weather Advisory as snow, rain and ice arrives Monday morning

DETROIT – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties until 9:00 a.m.

This morning will be slippery with snow and wintry mix that will be icy. This afternoon will be less slippery and not as cold. In fact, temperatures rise well above average. Tonight becomes chilly. Another chance of rain and snow arrives tomorrow. As things settle down, it becomes chillier by the end of the week and the start of the new year.

Snow, rain and freezing rain arrive well before sunrise. Temperatures will be below freezing with a thicker column of cold air north of 8 Mile. The city will have temperatures fluctuate around freezing. It will be just above freezing closer to the Michigan-Ohio border. Therefore, light snow is more likely in north of 8 Mile. There will be a mixture of snow and freezing rain in and around Detroit. Chilly rain is more likely in Lenawee and Monroe Counties.

Although accumulations will be light, this nuisance-weather will create hazardous conditions on area roads and sidewalks. Some will be a bit slushy, icy and/or wet during the morning rush hour. Anyone going to work or traveling must use caution while driving and walking.

By mid-morning, an inch of snow is possible north of 8 Mile. An inch or less has a chance of accumulating south of 8 Mile.

Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and not as cold. Highs will be near 45 degrees. There’s another chance of precipitation in the form of scattered light rain.

Sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Monday evening will be mostly cloudy and chillier. Temperatures fall back to the upper 30s at dinnertime.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be near 30 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and chillier. There is another chance of rain and snow in the afternoon and evening with highs near 40 degrees. Light accumulations are possible, again.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the low 40s.

After some scattered snowflakes Wednesday night, Thursday will be partly sunny and seasonably chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be near 35 degrees.

New Year’s Eve, Friday, will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the middle 30s. Temperatures will be just below freezing at midnight.

New Year’s Day, Saturday, will be mostly cloudy with a wintry mix possible. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

