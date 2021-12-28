Metro Detroit weather: More snow arriving Tuesday afternoon -- what to expect

Many areas that were wet before last night maybe frozen this morning with temperature starting below freezing. Temperatures rise above freezing this afternoon but a separate system brings the chance of rain and snow showers. Remain vigilant while driving and walking. Sunshine returns with lower temperatures the rest of the week and into New Year’s Eve and the new year.

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday and, Ujima, the third day of Kwanzaa, Motown.

Snow arrives shortly after lunchtime today and becomes more persistent for the afternoon drive. It remains chilly with slushy snowy conditions through this evening. This new round of snow leaves by late tonight. Tomorrow will be drier during the day with a quick shot of more snow tomorrow night. It will be brighter with daytime temps remaining above average through New Year’s Eve. New Year’s Day will be slippery, and it will be colder afterward.

Tuesday afternoon will be cloudy with rain and snow showers moving in from the west and south west. It becomes more slippery during the afternoon rush-hour. Snow accumulations will be light, just like yesterday; up to one or two inches in much of southeast Michigan. Highs will be near 40°F.

Sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Tuesday evening continues to be slippery with rain and snow showers departing. Temperatures will be in the lower middle 30s.

Ad

Tuesday night will be colder under mostly partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the lower middle 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens by dawn.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be near 40 degrees or more. A quick period of snow falls Wednesday night.

Thursday will be partly sunny and chilly after slippery morning conditions. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 30s.

Weekend and holiday outlook

Welcome to New Year’s Eve, Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day and partly cloudy at night. Daytime temperatures reach the upper 30s. When the ball drops at midnight, Southeast Michigan temperatures will be in your freezer or in the upper 20s.

Happy new year, Saturday! The first day of 2022 will be cloudy with a wintry mix. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

The first Sunday of the new year will be mostly cloudy and scattered snow showers. Highs will be near 30 degrees.

Ad

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below:

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android